Fabrizio Romano offers positive updates on Iling-Junior contract talks

This season, Juventus have been blessed with a crop of youngsters who are beginning to make a splash with Max Allegri’s first team.

While midfielders Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli are the most obvious cases, Samuel Iling-Junior also impressed in his rare yet thrilling cameos.

The young Englishman enjoyed a brilliant Champions League debut as he prompted a late resurgence during the 3-4 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon. He also provided the assist for Fagioli’s winner in Lecce.

The winger’s momentum was then derailed by an injury, but the club remains adamant on renewing his expiring contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are now working to renew Iling-Junior’s contract beyond the current campaign.

The transfer market expert tweeted the update on Monday, saying the “feelings are now very positive”.

The Italian also reveals that talks will continue as the two parties are looking to reach a final agreement “soon”.

The 19-year-old is a youth product of Chelsea who joined Juve’s Primavera in 2020. This season, he gained a promotion to the the club’s Next Gen squad.

The winger has thus far contributed in three goals and one assist in his six Serie C appearances for Massimo Brambilla’s squad.