While several sources in Italy and England have claimed that Juventus are close to sealing a deal for Jadon Sancho, Fabrizio Romano reveals that the club still has a long way to go.

The Bianconeri had already pursued the London native last summer but fell short in their attempts, as he ended up joining Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy from Manchester United.

Nevertheless, the Blues weren’t entirely convinced by the 25-year-old who lost his starting berth in the second half of the season, so they preferred to pay a £5 million penalty to relieve themselves of the obligation to buy him for £25 million.

Therefore, Sancho remains on Man Utd’s books, but Ruben Amorim doesn’t intend to rely on his services next season, so the winger must find himself a new club this summer.

Are Juventus truly close to signing Sancho?

In recent weeks, the England international has been linked with several clubs, but all sources agree that Juventus represents the most concrete destination.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that the Bianconeri have made large strides on this particular track and that the deal could be closed in a matter of days.

Nevertheless, Romano insists that these rumours remain premature, as Juventus have yet to present Man Utd with a concrete offer.

(Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reveals the latest on Jadon Sancho

In the latest video update posted on his official YouTube channel, the Italian journalist confirms that the Serie A giants have indeed enquired about Sancho’s availability in recent days, but have yet to launch an onslaught for the English star.

This aligns with what Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio had reported in recent days. The Sky Sport Italia presenter revealed that Juventus are keen to keep Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis, while Sancho is considered the club’s Plan B.