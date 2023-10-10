As we reported in recent days, The Sun claimed that Juventus could make a surprising January move and try to secure the services of Jadon Sancho.

The English source suggested that the Italian giants can offer an escape rope for the winger who has become an outcast after falling out with his manager Erik ten Hag.

It would be an initial loan move with the option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes there’s nothing concrete yet regarding Juventus’ interest in Sancho. The same goes for fellow Serie A club Roma.

The transfer market expert claims a winger isn’t a priority for the Old Lady at the moment.

Romano believes a return to the Bundesliga (and possibly even Borussia Dortmund) could be a more plausible scenario for the England international.

“Despite rumors about Juventus and Roma, I’m not aware of anything concrete between Jadon Sancho and Italian clubs,” said Romano in his column for the Daily Briefing.

“I’ve been checking about these clubs’ plans, but a winger is not a priority for them in January, they’re happy with the players they have in that position.

“Obviously, Sancho did very well in his time in the Bundesliga, so German clubs could be worth watching.

“Let’s see if Borussia Dortmund will decide internally to pursue this deal, but I think it will be important for them to know what European competition they’ll be in. Other German clubs and of course English clubs could also be in the mix.”