In the last few weeks, news reports have been linking Juventus with Manchester United wantaway Jadon Sancho.

The 23-year-old fell out with his manager Erik ten Hag and has been left out of the squad ever since.

The former Borussia Dortmund will be desperate to seal a move in January to boost his chances of receiving a call-up from the English squad ahead of Euro 2024.

In The Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano offered some updates on the situation, explaining why Sancho to Juventus would make sense.

As the transfer market expert explains, the Bianconeri would give the player the opportunity to revive his career while competing for the Scudetto title.

Romano believes the winger would find enough space in Turin as well as a new motive. He considers this hypothetical switch a “very good move for Sancho”.

But as the journalist points out, Juventus don’t have the financial means to pull off a permanent transfer which would cost more than 40 million euros. Moreover, the Bianconeri will ask the Red Devils to cover a part of the player’s wages.

Therefore, Man Utd would prefer to sell their outcast to one of his other suitors, including Dortmund or a Saudi Pro League club.

But if a permanent transfer doesn’t materialize, then the Premier League giants could entertain Juve’s proposal.

At this point, Juventus are yet to open negotiations with their English counterpart, but they have been gathering information in the past few weeks.

Romano expects the Serie A giants to launch a loan offer with an option to buy at the end of the season.