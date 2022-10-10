Fabrizio Romano provides updates on Zakaria’s future

Last summer, Juventus offloaded both Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria on deadline day. The first signed for Liverpool, while the second landed at Chelsea.

But while the two midfielders were naturally excited to embark on a new adventure in the Premier League, neither is currently enjoying his loan stint.

While the Brazilian will be out of action for the next three or four months following a surgery, the Swiss hasn’t been featuring for the Blues.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Zakaria joined Chelsea based on Thomas Tuchel’s request.

But in a twist of fate, the German tactician left his post at the Stamford Bridge, while his successor Graham Potter doesn’t seem to be an admirer of the Juventus loanee.

The 25-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Blues since arriving to the English capital. He hasn’t even been on the bench lately.

Thus, Romano believes that the player’s future will be discussed “soon”.

Denis Zakaria has not played a single minute with Chelsea, as of now. He’s in difficult position as Thomas Tuchel wanted him while Juventus had him in consideration. 🔵 #CFC …but with Graham Potter, 0 minutes and he’s not even on the bench. It will be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/4xQoaFqQbC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2022

Juve FC say

In fairness, Zakaria barely had the time to make an impact in Turin. He made some decent showings following his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach, but injuries then prevented him from making a steady run.

Juventus will be hoping that the midfielder eventually makes it at Chelsea to make a profit out of his sale. But if he winds up returning to the Italy, it wouldn’t be a disastrous scenario for the Bianconeri.