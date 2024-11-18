Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano denies the rumor linking Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli with Paris Saint-Germain.

As we reported this morning, circulating stories claimed the Ligue 1 champions are interested in signing the Italy international in January. The report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the Bianconeri were reflecting on whether to sacrifice their youth product or resist the offer.

The same report explained how Fagioli is no longer untouchable at Juventus after losing his place in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup in favor of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram, and his sale would generate the necessary funds to bolster the depleted defensive department in January.

Moreover, this move would open the door for a potential indirect swap that would see Milan Skriniar moving to Turin.

Nevertheless, Romano puts the whole story to bed, insisting that PSG never inquired about Fagioli’s availability. The transfer maker guru adds that Juventus aren’t willing to sell the Italian midfielder in any case.

“Paris Saint-Germain are not working on deal to sign Juventus and Italy midfielder Nicoló Fagioli,” posted Romano on his official X account.

“Despite reports in last 24 hours, PSG are not even working on it and Juventus are not planning to sell Fagioli in January.”

The Piacenze native rose through the club’s ranks as a mere child, and eventually made his debut for the senior squad during Andrea Pirlo’s reign in the 2020/21 season. Following a successful loan spell with Cremonese in Serie B, Juventus decided to keep him for the 2022/23 season, and this call certainly paid dividends as the young player cemented himself as a regular feature in Max Allegri’s squad.

Fagioli then endured torrid times due to an online betting addiction which earned him an eight-month suspension, but the Bianconeri kept faith in their youth product, offering him a new contract despite his ban.