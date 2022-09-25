Last January, Juventus pulled off what was arguably the biggest coup of the winter transfer session by signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Nonetheless, Arsenal had offered the Bianconeri some competition as they tried to lure the Serbian away from the Italian peninsula.

Although they failed to add the striker to Mike Arteta’s ranks, some circulating rumors are still linking him with a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on the suggestion, believing that the Gunners haven’t made an approach on the 22-year-old for the time being.

Even though Vlahovic is enduring tough times at Juventus recently, the Italian journalist expects the club to back him up, especially after investing a considerable sum to sign him earlier this year.

Moreover, the centre forward isn’t the only player who’s currently underperforming under Max Allegri’s watch.

“At the moment there’s absolutely nothing between Dusan Vlahovic and Arsenal. We can’t predict the future but as of now there’s not even a direct contact,” said in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“Vlahovic is key player for Juventus and they invested €75m plus add-ons for him, so it’s extremely unlikely.

“He was great last season with Juventus, this year all the players are not performing so I don’t think it’s Vlahovic’s fault that he’s not yet performed at his very best.”