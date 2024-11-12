Real Madrid were reportedly seeking a transfer for Juventus stalwart Gleison Bremer next summer who has been dealt with a major injury.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the reigning European giants are determined to add a new centre-back to their ranks in 2025, and Bremer was one of the players on the shortlist.

As the transfer guru explained on his YouTube channel, Los Blancos were aware that the Brazilian’s contract with the Bianconeri includes a release clause worth 60 million euros which will become valid starting next summer. Therefore, they considered it an enticing opportunity.

But while the Spanish giants were planning to keep an eye on the 27-year-old until the end of the season, their plans were halted when the player sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury last month. Bremer sustained the devastating knock during Juve’s Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig. He had to leave the pitch in great agony, so the writing was on the wall from the first instance.

Therefore, Bremer is now expected to remain out of action potentially until the end of the campaign, prompting Real Madrid to look elsewhere.

The Brazil international also had other suitors in Europe, and chief among them is Manchester United who have been tracking him for years. Nevertheless, Bremer will almost certainly remain at Juventus next summer, as it’s difficult to imagine a club forking out a comprehensive figure to sign a player who’s just returning from an ACL blow.

Bremer joined Juventus in the summer of 2022 as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt who made the move to Bayern Munich. The Old Lady managed to overtake Inter at the eleventh hour. The Nerazzurri felt secure as they had an agreement in hand with Torino, but their delay opened the door for their arch-rivals to pounce in.