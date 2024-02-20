Dean Huijsen has already established himself as an important player at Roma. So what do Juventus have in store for the young Dutchman?

The 18-year-old joined Max Allegri’s first team at the start of the campaign alongside fellow teenager Kenan Yildiz.

But while the Turkish striker managed to find space in Turin, the defender only made a single appearance.

Therefore, the Bianconeri decided to loan him out in January in a move that has certainly paid off.

Huijsen has been a regular feature for the Giallorossi despite the departure of Jose Mourinho (the main sponsor behind the move)

The centre-back cemented himself as the star of the show at the Stadio Stripe on Sunday by scoring a stunning goal against Frosinone before ill-advisedly shushing the crowds who had been jeering him.

But while Roma might be plotting to maintain his services beyond June, Juventus have other plans according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In his column on The Daily Briefing, the transfer market guru insists that the Bianconeri don’t intend to send the youngster on loan next season.

Juventus expect the former Malaga starlet to be among their ranks in pre-season.

Romano also notes that the Turin-based giants had extended the defender’s contract before sending him out on loan, indicating that the club is counting on his services in the long run.

For their part, Roma do not possess an option to buy the player or extend his stay in the capital, so they remain powerless from a legal standpoint.

The only factor that might boost their cause could be the player’s potential desire to remain, but Huijsen’s allegiance remains uncertain for now.