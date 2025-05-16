Juventus secured the services of Francisco Conceição on loan from FC Porto last summer, following a prolonged negotiation process. The club had initially sought to sign the winger on a permanent basis, but financial constraints meant they had to settle for a temporary arrangement. In the end, they reached an agreement that included a loan fee but no obligation or option to buy at the end of the season.

Instead of a formal clause, the Bianconeri reportedly reached a gentleman’s agreement with Porto, giving them priority should they decide to make a permanent move for the Portuguese talent. This informal arrangement left the door open for future negotiations but did not bind either club to any specific outcome.

Change in Management Alters Player’s Prospects

Conceição appeared to be a valued member of the squad under Thiago Motta, who saw him as a natural fit for his tactical system. Motta’s preference for traditional wingers allowed Conceição ample playing time, and he often started matches whenever he was available. His performances were consistent, and his place in the team looked secure.

However, following a managerial change, the situation has shifted significantly. With Igor Tudor now at the helm, Juventus have adopted a different tactical approach that does not favour wide players unless deployed as wingbacks. This change has resulted in a notable reduction in opportunities for Conceição, who has found himself out of favour in recent weeks.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Return to Porto Expected as Club Looks Ahead

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus currently have no intention of retaining Conceição beyond the end of the season. The winger is expected to return to Porto once his loan spell concludes. Given his lack of playing time under Tudor and the possibility that the current manager may remain in charge next term, a permanent move now appears unlikely.

The club is expected to support Tudor’s squad preferences, and Conceição is not considered a fit for the long-term project. As a result, his brief spell in Turin looks set to end without further involvement in the team.