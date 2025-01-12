Juventus are reportedly preparing to concretize their interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo who has now emerged as their priority target.

The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their defender ranks which have been left depleted by the ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, as well as the imminent departure of club captain Danilo who has been dropped from the squad in recent weeks.

While the Serie A giants have been linked with a plethora of players, Araujo has now emerged as their ultimate first choice.

The 25-year-old is making his way back from a lengthy injury, and during his absence, Pau Cubrasi and Inigo Martinez have cemented themselves as the main options at the back for Hansi Flick. Hence, the Uruguayan could struggle to restore his starting berth at Camp Nou, so he’s reportedly open to making the move to Turin.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are set to open a ‘concrete’ dialogue starting next week. The transfer market insider insists that the Bianconeri consider Araujo as their priority target to bolster the backline.

But while Barcelona are willing to negotiate the defender’s departure, Romano reveals the Catalans won’t allow him to leave on a dry loan or a loan with an option to buy, especially with his contract expiring in 2026. So if Juventus wish to seal the deal, they would have either have to pull off a permanent transfer this month or sign him on a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the two parties will be able to reach an agreement on this front, as the Old Lady is in dire need of defensive reinforcement, especially with Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti forced to play almost non-stop over the past few months.

Araujo is a central defender by trade, but can also cover at right-back if required.