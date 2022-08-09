Fabrizio Romano reveals the background of Man United’s pursuit of Rabiot

On Monday, Adrien Rabiot was suddenly linked with a switch to Manchester United, with the negotiations being at an advanced stage.

For fans and observers alike, this news came out of the blue. Now we all knew that Juventus were always going to entertain a decent offer for the Frenchman, but the Red Devils weren’t even in the discussion.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the move didn’t come out of the blue, as the Paris Saint Germain youth product had been on Man United’s shortlist for weeks.

In his daily column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist reveals that the Premier League giants decided to accelerate the negotiations for Rabiot during the weekend.

While the next few hours should be decisive in determining the player’s fate, it appears that the deal will eventually go through.

For Juventus, it could be a major relief to get rid of one of their highest earners who has done little over the past three seasons to justify his grand wages.

Moreover, it would allow the Old Lady to make a profit from the sale instead of losing the player’s service for free once his contract expires at the end of the season.