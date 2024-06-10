Juventus might be 24 hours away from unveiling Thiago Motta as their next manager.

The Bianconeri have reportedly secured an agreement to make him their coach for the next three seasons, and he will assume his duties soon.

For weeks, Juve fans have known that he would become their next manager and have had mixed feelings.

Some supporters believe he is the right man for the job, while others think he is not experienced enough.

However, everyone supported the club’s decision to move on from Max Allegri, and they have been waiting for Motta’s announcement as the next coach.

Juve is working behind the scenes to finalize the conditions required to make him their next manager, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on when he will be announced.

The transfer insider posted on X that Motta’s announcement is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

Juve FC Says

We have been waiting for Motta’s announcement for some time and we need it to happen sooner than later so that we can plan for the next campaign with our coach.

Motta did well at Bologna, but he knows the task at Juve is bigger and the demands are different from those at Bologna.