Fabrizio Romano rubbishes reports of Liverpool bid to sign Juventus star

Federico Chiesa is believed to have attracted plenty of attention following an impressive debut campaign with Juventus, as well as playing a key role for Euro 2020 champions Italy also, but Fabrizio Romano insists that no Liverpool bid was made despite reports.

The winger was a consistent bright spark in Turin during his debut season, quickly becoming a fans favourite at the Allianz Stadium, whilst he is yet to become a full Bianconero.

Chiesa is with the club on loan at present, having joined from Fiorentina on a two-ear loan with an obligation to buy, and is officially still linked to La Viola.

You would imagine it would take a major implosion by the 23 year-old for the Old Lady not to complete the deal, especially considering they could trigger the option to buy this month and profit by an immediate sale, but the intention to keep Chiesa at the club for the foreseeable future appears our priority at present.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a potential move to sign our winger this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has rubbished reports claiming that an offer had been made, reiterating the club’s stance that Chiesa is not for sale at any price.

Liverpool have NOT made an official bid for Federico Chiesa despite rumours. There’s nothing going on and no chance to sign him this summer. ❌🇮🇹 #LFC Liverpool board knows about Juventus stance. Chiesa is considered ‘untouchable’ – FC Bayern are aware of this decision too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

Bar a season-ending injury, can you imagine the possibility of Chiesa not being signed permanently by Juve inside the next 12 months?

Patrick