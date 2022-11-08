Last summer, Adrien Rabiot was on the cusp of leaving Juventus with Manchester United holding direct talks with the player and his mother Veronique.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils’ offer didn’t convince the Frenchman, and he ended up staying for what many believed to be his final season in Turin.

However, the midfielder’s improved displays have changed the situation, as the Bianconeri are now hoping to tie down the player to a new contract.

While some recent reports suggested that Rabiot could make a switch to the Premier League as early as January, Fabrizio Romano refutes these claims.

The transfer expert believes that Juventus won’t allow the 27-year-old to leave in the middle of the campaign.

He expects him to remain in Turin at least until the end of the season, and in the meantime discuss a contract renewal.

“There have been fresh transfer rumors about Adrien Rabiot, but I’m absolutely not sure that he will leave Juventus in January,” said the famous Italian journalist in his daily column for CaughtOffside.

“He’s doing great and he’s key player for Allegri this season, so I see him staying at least until the end of the season – then his contract will be discussed as the current one expires in June 2023.

“Manchester United held talks over signing Rabiot in the summer, but there were no other clubs in the race. In the end, his salary demands meant United pulled out of the move.”