Fabrizio Romano rules out Juventus moves for attacking trio

August 30, 2021 - 1:02 pm

Juventus have been linked with moves to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eden Hazard and Sergio Aguero in recent weeks, but Fabrizio Romano insists that we have no interest in such deals before the transfer window shuts.

Our club has moved to bring in Kaio Jorge from Santos this summer, bolstering our attacking options, but with a deal having been agreed to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to re-join Manchester United we are expected to re-enter into the transfer market for another forward.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was touted as one potential option, with Arsenal believed to be looking at refreshing their attack also, while La Liga giants Eden Hazard and Sergio Aguero have also been touted, but Fabrizio Romano insists that none of the trio are on our radar at present.

Romano confirms an interest in signing Axel Witsel however, although he could well be the backup option should we fail to negotiate terms with Barcelona for the return of Pjanic, who left the club just 12 months ago.

Patrick

Avatar

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 30, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Witsel>pjanic!! holy noly

    • Leave a Reply

