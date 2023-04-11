Fabrizio Romano says Juventus have made up their mind on Paredes

Aside from winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, this has been an utterly disappointing campaign for Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine joined the Bianconeri on deadline day back in August, but his loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain hasn’t paid dividends.

So in his exclusive Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack channel, Fabrizio Romano confirms that Juventus won’t trigger the midfielder’s buy clause.

This is undoubtedly a reasonable and widely expected decision on the management’s part. After all, the 28-year-old has been a major flop since his arrival. He made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, with the vast majority coming from the bench.

The former Empoli and Roma man hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting berth, with Manuel Locatelli making the Regista role his own. Max Allegri has even favored the young Enzo Barrenechea over Paredes on some occasions recently.

Juve FC say

As we reported earlier today, Paredes has been involved in a heated locker room argument with Allegri following Monday’s training session. So if his future with Turin hadn’t been sealed already, this incident was surely the last straw.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will surely turn their attention toward other midfielders this summer, perhaps contemplating an internal solution like Nicolò Rovella.