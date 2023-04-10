Despite cementing himself as a key player in Max Allegri’s tactical setup, this could well be Adrien Rabiot’s final campaign at Juventus.

The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019 after seeing out his Paris Saint-Germain contract, but his current deal will expire at the end of the season.

In his Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack channel, Fabrizio Romano explains that Rabiot dreams of a move to the Premier League.

The transfer market expert adds that the midfielder is yet to reach an agreement with Juventus to extend his collaboration with the Italian giants beyond the current campaign.

This season, the World Cup finalist has already scored 10 goals in all competitions, making it as his most prolific campaign.

Therefore, his impressive performances and tally have surely attracted more interest from the English shores.

Juve FC say

In the past months, news reports have been linking Rabiot with some of the biggest Premier League clubs, the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, the midfielder is finally hitting his stride at the age of 28, so he’ll be eager to join a club that provides him the opportunity to feature in the Champions League next season.

As for Juventus, the situation remains bleak but not utterly hopeless. Perhaps if the club manages to find a gate to Europe’s elite club competition then the management might stand a proper chance in convincing the player to stay put in Turin, even if his hefty demands remain an issue on their own.