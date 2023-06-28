Despite a forgettable spell at Chelsea, Denis Zakaria could ply his trade in London for another campaign, with West Ham United reportedly interested in his services.

The Swissman joined the Bianconeri in January 2022 following an impressive stint at Borussia Monchengladbach. But after a brief spell, the Italians decided to send him away on loan.

He spent last season at Stamford Bridge, but failed to leave his mark in what a complicated campaign for both the player and the club.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are considering signing Zakaria as a replacement for Declan Rice.

The Italian journalist made the revelation via his exclusive column on CaughtOffside’s Substack channel.

As we all know, Arsenal and Man City are currently engaged in a ferocious battle for the signature of the Hammers captain.

While West Ham are certainly enjoying the tug-of-war that will fill their coffers with a lavish amount of cash, it will also deprive the club of an elemental piece in David Moyes’ tactical jigsaw.

So while Zakaria would be an option for the Conference League winners, the source also names Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as an alternative.

For his part, Zakaria is 26 years of age and has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2026.