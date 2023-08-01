After signing Timothy Weah, Juventus are on the cusp of finalizing their second signing of the summer, with the arrival of Facundo Gonzalez now imminent.

The 20-year-old gained fame during the recent U20 World Cup in Argentina, helping Uruguay clinch the trophy after beating Italy in the final.

The defender started his career with Espanyol but has been sharpening his tools at Valencia where he still has a contract until 2024.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Gonzalez will complete his transfer to Juventus this week.

But while some were expecting the centre-back to undergo medicals on Tuesday, the source dismisses this notion. However, the player should land in Turin at some point during the week.

Di Marzio reveals that Valencia will earn 325,000 euros in training bonuses plus other add-ons related to the number of appearances. Moreover, Los Che will receive a cut between 15% and 20% from a future resale.

However, Gonzalez won’t immediately join Max Allegri’s ranks. Instead, the report expects him to immediately embark on a loan stint to gain valuable playing time in Serie A.

At the moment, Salernitana appear to be the most viable track with the Southerners showing the most interest in the young man’s services.

Nonetheless, Hellas Verona are offering an alternative destination, so we shall see which proposal would prevail.