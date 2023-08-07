Juventus are on the verge of finalizing their second acquisition of the summer transfer market. The Bianconeri have already added Timothy Weah to the fold last month.

While the management has been searching the market for new profiles, reinforcement is yet to arrive in several key areas.

Nonetheless, Juventus are now on the cusp of signing Facundo Gonzalez. The defender has landed in Turin on Sunday.

Italian journalist Romeo Agresti broke the news via his Twitter account. He expects the 20-year-old to undergo his medical tests on Monday morning.

#Juventus: Facundo Gonzalez è arrivato a Torino. Confermate per domani mattina le visite mediche // Juventus: Facundo Gonzalez has arrived in Turin. He’ll undergo his medical tests tomorrow morning 🇺🇾⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 6, 2023

Gonzalez rose through the ranks of Espanyol before signing for Valencia in 2019. He has been plying his trade with the club’s B side.

The young centre-back earned plaudits for his excellent displays for Uruguay in the U20 World Cup in Argentina. He helped the South American nation clinch the trophy after overcoming Italy U20 in the final.

Gonzalez had a contract with Valencia for another year. As we reported last week, Los Che should earn some recompensation in the form of bonuses and a percentage from a future resale.

But we shall see whether the defender will remain at Continassa as part of Max Allegri’s squad or spend the campaign on loan at another Serie A club.