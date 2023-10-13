Further details are emerging after Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli reported himself to Italian authorities for betting through illegal means. Fagioli is cooperating with authorities and hopes for a lenient or no punishment, but the extent of his gambling activities has come to light.

A new report on Football Italia indicates that Fagioli has admitted to betting on football but did not place bets on matches involving his own teams, which include Juventus Next Gen, Cremonese, and Juventus since he made his professional debut.

The report also suggests that Fagioli may have a gambling addiction and has already wagered up to 1 million euros. This revelation highlights the seriousness of the situation, and it’s imperative for Fagioli to seek help to overcome this addiction and address the underlying issues that may have led to it.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli clearly needs help and we hope he gets it because he is a very talented player who can do no wrong on the pitch.

He is already one of the regulars at the club and a ban this early in his career could change it negatively.

We still do not know the extent to which he went to break the rules and that will be decided by the prosecutors, but it is never a good thing to be in his position.