Nicolo Fagioli has admitted to authorities that he was aware of the potential consequences of illegal betting, even if he were to be caught, yet he went ahead with the act, reports Tuttojuve. Fagioli is currently under investigation, along with several other Italian players, in connection with illegal betting.

If convicted, this could lead to lengthy bans for both Fagioli and his club, Juventus. Professional footballers are typically prohibited from engaging in betting activities, especially on matches involving their own team or those within their league. This regulation is instilled in players from their time in club academies through to their tenure in the first team.

Clubs place significant emphasis on educating their players about this rule and its implications. Fagioli’s acknowledgement that he was informed about the consequences of his actions could potentially pose legal challenges for him when prosecutors present their case.

Juve FC Says

Every player knows their responsibility and what they are not supposed to get involved in during their playing career.

It is a surprise that Fagioli allowed himself to be involved in this scandal, but the youngster must prepare for the worst because he will be punished for the act.