Nicolo Fagioli salutes everyone at Juventus in an emotional farewell after sealing a transfer to Fiorentina on deadline day.

The 23-year-old is a boyhood Bianconeri supporter who realized his dream of becoming a pillar at the club. However, his experience with the first team didn’t last long. Last season, he spent the bulk of the campaign on the sidelines due to a betting ban, while this term, he found himself at the bottom of Thiago Motta’s midfield pecking order.

So after being left to rot on the bench for months, the Italian was keen to leave his beloved club, despite the emotional repercussions, as he risked spending the second of the season on the shelf. Hence, he finalized his transfer to Florence at the eleventh hour, joining the Viola on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

But despite joining Juve’s hated rivals, Fagioli remains greatly fond of Juventus, as illustrated by his farewell letter. Unsurprisingly, the midfielder didn’t mention Motta, but instead, reserved special mentions for his former coaches Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri, while quoting former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

“The time has come to say goodbye. It is always difficult to leave a place where you have always felt at home, where you have found companions and people who have become friends during this long period.” posted Fagioli on his Instagram account in a post accompanied by a montage showing highlights of his 11 years at the club.

“They have been 11 fantastic years. They have been 11 years of pure passion and pure love.

They have flown by! I have been lucky enough to be able to train and play with players who have made history of football and of this club such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Buffon, Chiellini, Dybala, Bonucci, Di Maria, Marchisio, Barzagli, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Juan, Tek and sorry if I forget someone.

“I want to thank all the coaches who have trained me since I was a kid until now. In particular Mister Pirlo who gave me my debut and Mister Allegri who gave me the opportunity to consecrate myself with this shirt.

“I want to thank the club and all the directors who have worked in these years of Juve. A huge thank you also to all the people who work behind the scenes such as warehouse workers, doctors, physiotherapists, press, team managers, athletic trainers who I am and will always be fond of.

“And then finally I want to thank all the Juventus fans from the bottom of my heart. They have always supported me even when, as you know, I have not had a good time. I am eternally grateful to them. And as the president ANDREA AGNELLI has always told me….Fino Alla Fine.”