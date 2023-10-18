Further revelations regarding Nicolo Fagioli’s gambling addiction have emerged, resulting in a seven-month ban.

After breaking into the team last season, the young player was just starting to establish himself in the Juventus senior squad. He had been a favourite of Max Allegri, but very few people were aware that he was silently struggling while representing the club.

However, he recently confessed to authorities that he was addicted to gambling and had wagered on illegal platforms. This has come as a significant setback to Juventus, who will now be without another midfielder, given Paul Pogba’s suspension and an expected ban.

A report on Football Italia discloses that Fagioli had accumulated so much debt that he had to borrow money from his teammates to pay the operators of the illegal gambling sites who had threatened him.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli will likely consider himself fortunate that his addiction has come to public attention, as he can now get the help he needs. At 22, he still has the majority of his career ahead of him, and Juventus is likely to keep him in the squad while he serves his ban.

However, his suspension emphasises the importance of the team adding a new midfielder to the squad in the January transfer window.