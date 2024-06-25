Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was ecstatic with his debut at Euro 2024 which ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw between Italy and Croatia.

The Azzurri were facing a possible elimination from the group stage as they were trailing 0-1 following Luka Modric’s opener.

Nevertheless, Mattia Zaccagni came off the bench to score a fabulous last-second equalizer that booked Italy’s place in the Round of 16.

The defending European champions finished second in their group behind Spain who earned a full mark.

Just like Zaccagni, Fagioli had a positive impact in his brief cameo. The 23-year-old replaced Jorginho in the dying minutes and proved to be a dynamic presence in the middle of the park.

The Juventus star expressed his excitement after making his first appearance in a major international tournament.

“Personally I had a wonderful moment, my debut at the European Championship was beautiful,” said the Bianconeri youth product in his post-match interview via IlBianconero.

“Coming in with a goal down and managing to equalize thanks to a beautiful goal from Zaccagni was extraordinary, an indescribable emotion.”

Fagioli admitted that his moment represents personal vengeance following his long suspension due to illegal betting.

“Yes, definitely. It’s my revenge.

“In five days we will be in Berlin to challenge Switzerland. We will have to keep working hard.

“We went from a beautiful moment against Albania, to a less brilliant one against Spain. And now we had this dramatic match against Croatia.”