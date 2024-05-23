Nicolo Fagioli is in line to make his first start since his ban when Juventus faces Monza in their final league game of the season.

The midfielder has just returned from a seven-month ban and came off the bench in Juve’s last game.

Juve has been supportive of the midfielder, allowing him to continue training with their first team while he was still banned.

Fagioli appreciates the support, and he is eager to repay the trust that they have placed in him.

However, his biggest goal now is to play at Euro 2024, and he still has a chance of making the Italy squad.

This is why he is eager to start Juventus’ final game of the season, and a report on Tuttojuve reveals Paolo Montero could afford him that chance so he can show that he can deliver despite his long absence from the team.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been in fantastic form for our first team when he gets a run of games. Because we are not fighting for anything, we should probably field him from the start in our next game.

However, that decision lies solely on the manager, and we hope he will consider Fagioli from the beginning.

