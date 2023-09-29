Nicolo Fagioli may be sidelined for the start of Juventus’ upcoming match against Atalanta as the Bianconeri aim to build upon their recent victory over Lecce.

Juventus has been considered one of the top contenders for this season’s league title and has faced challenging opponents like Lazio and Lecce. However, they suffered a setback in their last away match against Sassuolo, and their upcoming trip to face Atalanta promises to be another tough encounter.

Manager Max Allegri is keen to have all of his key players available to improve their chances of winning. However, a report on Calciomercato suggests that Nicolo Fagioli may be dealing with a minor physical discomfort that could potentially keep him out of the starting lineup.

In light of Fagioli’s condition, Allegri might opt to start Fabio Miretti in his place at the beginning of the fixture rather than risking Fagioli’s involvement from the start.

Juve FC Says

At this stage of the term, we cannot risk the fitness of any player by fielding them when they are not fit.

Fagioli has been a key player for us, but we have other midfielders who can do well in his absence, so it is probably much better to rest and field him in another match.

Miretti is a fine player who will fill in well for his fellow Italian if we start him instead.