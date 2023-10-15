Unfortunately, Juventus have been rocked by another untimely scandal as Nicolo Fagioli is allegedly indulged in an illegal betting case.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 22-year-old has been cooperating with the investigators and is looking to reach a bargaining plea.

As the source explains, Serie A players are prohibited from placing wagers on matches occurring under the banners of the FIGC, UEFA or FIFA.

Breaching this rule results in a ban of no less than three years. Moreover, if a player bets on a contest that includes his own club, the punishment would be no less than five years.

However, Fagioli didn’t bet on any Juventus matches as the report tells it. The midfielder has also admitted guilt and is negotiating a plea agreement with the public prosecutor before getting referred to trial.

This should see the player’s ban being reduced by 50%. Cooperating with the investigators should also play an important role in lessening the ban.

The source expects Fagioli’s lawyers to reach an agreement over a plea bargain by the end of next week.

The Italian midfielder is a youth product of Juventus who earned his breakthrough with the first team last season.

Sadly, this imminent ban will halt his career progress and put his Bianconeri future in great jeopardy.