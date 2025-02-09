Juventus youth product Nicolo Fagioli felt he had no other choice but to leave the nest after finding himself an outcast at Thiago Motta’s court.

The 23-year-old had high hopes for the season, but was suddenly demoted to a benchwarmer, only collecting a few minutes at the end of matches at best. Hence, the writing was on the wall for the young midfielder who ended up joining Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

While being unveiled as a new Viola star, Fagioli returned to his Juventus exit, considering it an inevitable move.

“Something didn’t work for me in the games I played for Juve. In January I understood that I had to change the environment,” said the Italy international in his press conference (via Calciomercato).

“I wanted to play because, last season, I was out for almost the whole campaign. I’m very happy that Fiorentina also bet a lot. Leaving a club where you’ve been for 11 years is never easy, regardless of the team you’re in.”

The midfielder also weighed in on his longtime rapport with Moise Kean who has now emerged as a bona fide star after leaving Juventus for Fiorentina.

“I immediately felt at ease with everyone, on and off the pitch. I’ve known Kean since we were 14. He called me and told me how to behave at Fiorentina. He spoke to me as a leader, he really cares about this shirt.”

Moreover, Fagioli revealed his special rapport with his former coach Max Allegri, explaining how the latter helped him improve his game.

“I spoke to mister Palladino and he convinced me to join. I spoke to him many times and there is empathy. With mister Allegri it was a call more like a former coach and father, to ask me if I was happy. He is the one who improved me the most in the vertical game because he insisted on it a lot.”