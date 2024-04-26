Nicolo Fagioli is expected to return from his ban in a month, after being suspended in the first half of the season for betting offences.

The midfielder has received the support of the club and has been training with the first team.

He even earned a new contract after the ban came into effect, which clearly shows that Juventus wants to keep him and build the team around him.

The youngster is eager to return to the pitch for the club soon to show his gratitude for its support during a tough period.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus fans will have the chance to watch him play for their beloved club again this season.

It reveals that by the time Juventus’s final two games of the season against Bologna and Monza come around, he will be available for selection again and will be given the chance to play.

This ban came at an important time in Fagioli’s development, but we still believe that the midfielder is one of the most talented graduates from our Next Gen team and will develop to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium.

For now, we expect him to step up his efforts to be match-fit, and the club will probably organise a closed-door friendly for his sake.