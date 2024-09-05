The midfielder spent much of the season on the sidelines, only returning towards the end of the campaign, with the club offering him significant support during that difficult period.

Now, Fagioli is determined to fight his way back into Juventus’ starting XI, especially after the club overhauled their midfield in the recent transfer window.

Despite Juve being one of the top teams in Europe, where Fagioli could have easily been dropped from the squad, the club stood by him. He remains grateful to the Bianconeri for their unwavering support during his suspension.