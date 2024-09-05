Nicolo Fagioli was banned for seven months last season after violating betting regulations as a Juventus player.
He has continued to discuss his problem with betting, which nearly ruined his life and career, and the midfielder revealed in a new documentary, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“At the beginning, I didn’t play for money, I didn’t need money. I played for the adrenaline it gave me, that was the main problem. I would also spend 12/13 hours glued to the phone and it would pass as if it were 2 or 3 hours. You didn’t even notice that time was passing so quickly.”
Juve FC Says
Fagioli suffered a serious addiction that could have cost him his career in the game and it feels great to hear him speak about it from the point of view of someone who has recovered from it.
