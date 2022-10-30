Fagioli, Iling and the most interesting stats registered in Juve’s win over Lecce

On Saturday, Juventus edged past Lecce at the Via del Mare Stadium, and the club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered during the encounter.

Following victories over Torino (1-0) and Empoli (4-0), the Bianconeri have now collected three wins in a row without conceding goals for the first time since February 2021. Andrea Pirlo was in charge at the time.

Max Allegri’s side has recorded seven clean sheets thus far this season in Serie A. Alongside Lazio, the Old Lady is leading the charts in this regard.

With Matias Soulè and Fabio Miretti, Juventus started with two players under the age of 20. This is only the second time that such scenario takes place with Allegri at the helm of the club. The previous occasion was against Spal in April 2019, but winning the Scudetto was a foregone conclusion at that point.

For his part, Nicolò Fagioli delivered the wonderful winner, becoming the first Juventus born in 2001 to score a goal.

On the other hand, Samuel Iling-Junior was the one to forge the assist, just 41 seconds following his introduction, thus becoming the 3rd youngest Juventus player to provide an assist in Serie A since the league’s return to the 20-team format in 2004, after Kingsley Coman (18 years and 149 days v Parma in November 2014) and Frederik Sørensen (18 yy, 305 days v Inter in February 2011).

Finally, Alex Sandro made his 200th Serie A appearance, while Leonardo Bonucci’s late introduction saw him equaling Amedeo Amadei in the 45th position of all time Serie A appearances with 423.