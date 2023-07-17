Fagioli in doubt for Juventus US tour: Possible return date revealed

At the end of last season, Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli suffered a nasty collarbone injury following a challenge with Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj.

By the end of the match, the Bianconeri were eliminated from the Europa League, while the young Italian hasn’t been able to take the field ever since.

The 22-year-old has already joined his teammates for pre-season but has been training separately from the rest of the squad.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club could decide to leave the former Cremonese player in Turin while the squad takes flight to the United States.

For the second summer in a row, Juventus will travel to the USA for a pre-season tour. This will include three prestigious friendlies against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan.

But as the source explains, if Fagioli can’t take part in the matches, then Juventus will prefer to leave him at Continassa.

This would allow the young man to focus on his return to fitness rather than indulging in publicity stunts.

The report suggest mid-September as a possible return date. The Bianconeri will host Lazio on September 16 at the Allianz Stadium, so Max Allegri will be hoping to have Fagioli at his disposal by then.