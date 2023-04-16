Fagioli in tears after gifting goal to Sassuolo

Juventus youngster Nicolo Fagioli was in tears on the bench after being replaced in the Bianconeri match against Sassuolo.

The midfielder has been a mainstay in the team this season and was named among the starters in the game against the Black and Greens.

It was a close affair that had no margin for error, but his mistake eventually cost the Bianconeri the points as Sassuolo scored from it.

He was subbed off in the second half to be replaced by Fabio Miretti and a report on Tuttojuve reveals he was in tears on the bench and had to be consoled by some of the senior members of the Bianconeri squad.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli will feel very responsible for the loss as Juve could not recover in the game, but those around the midfielder must help him to get over how he feels now.

These are moments that will happen in a player’s career and he does not have to dwell too much on them.

Instead, he should look to move on from it by bouncing back with a solid performance the next time he is on the pitch for the Bianconeri.

We trust those around him to make him feel important and the manager will support him with even more chances to play.