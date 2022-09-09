Fagioli insists all he wanted was to remain at Juventus

Nicolo Fagioli has revealed all he wanted to do this summer was to remain at Juventus.

The midfielder is one of the academy products on the Bianconeri first team now.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he did well to help them gain promotion to Serie A.

Having enjoyed his time away, he expected to be kept at the Allianz Stadium for this campaign.

However, reports claimed he would leave the club on loan again because the Bianconeri had too many midfielders and some were ahead of him on the pecking order.

But the transfer window closed, and he stayed behind. He has now revealed his goal has always been to stay at the club.

He said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport:

“My dream was to stay on a permanent basis.

“4/5 years ago I was up and down. There was the possibility of a loan so I’m very happy. I think the Under 23 was important because the transition between the Primavera and the first team is extensive. Confronting professional players helps a lot to grow and then become more ready in the first team. It was a very right choice. “

Juve FC Says

Fagioli did well at Cremonese and we heard about his exploits in Serie B.

His form away from home deserves to make him a starter, but Fabio Miretti is ahead of him on the pecking order now and he needs to be more patient and wait for his chance.