Fagioli looking to make a swift return following recent injury

After cementing himself as a regular starter at Juventus in recent weeks, Nicolò Fagioli received his maiden call-up for Italy’s senior squad.

Last Wednesday, the 21-year-old made his international debut in the friendly against Albania when he entered the pitch at the 77th minute as a substitute for Nicolò Zaniolo.

But unfortunately for the young midfielder, he sustained an injury in training that forced him to prematurely leave the Azzurri camp.

Nonetheless, the former Cremonese man is eager to shake off this knock as soon as possible and make himself available for Juventus once the season restarts.

Fagioli revealed his disappointment for having to leave the Italian national team camp, but at the same time, he vows to return shortly.

“I am very sorry to leave the camp, but I have a great desire to return to the field shortly,” posted the Bianconeri starlet on his personal Instagram account.

The youngster received a supporting reply from his teammate Angel Di Maria who’s currently in Qatar, preparing for the 2022 World Cup with the rest of the Argentina squad.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Fagioli’s injury shouldn’t be a reason for concern at Juventus, as the player should certainly be fully fit by the start of January, if not earlier.