Fagioli, Milik and the most interesting stats leading to Juventus-Monza

On Sunday, Juventus will host Monza at the Allianz Stadium for their first Serie A fixture in the second half of the campaign. The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the encounter.

Since the adoption of the 20-team league format in Serie A, the Bianconeri have won 12 of their 17 meetings in the first round following the turning point of the campaign, while only losing twice.

Juventus haven’t lost in their last 13 home fixtures in Serie A, which is the longest active undefeated streak in the league. Moreover, the last time the club drew twice in a row at the Allianz dates back to Max Allegri’s last two home matches in charge during his first tenure which ended in 2019 (against Torino and Atalanta).

In their last two league outings, Juve conceded eight goals (five in Naples and three against Atalanta). Ironically, this is more than what they conceded in their previous 17 fixtures combined (7).

The source also highlights the positive impact of Nicolò Fagioli. With the young midfielder as a starter, Juventus registered four wins and one draw and remain undefeated. They also boast an average of 2.0 goals per match.

Arkadiusz Milik has also been a great protagonist for the Old Lady’s cause recently. He was directly involved in four goals in his five last appearances. Curiously, three of the Pole’s six strikes in Serie A this campaign came in the last five minutes of the match – more than any other player in this regard.