Fagioli names a Juventus teammate as the best talent in Serie A

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has named Dusan Vlahovic as the best talent in Serie A now.

The midfielder is becoming an important player for Juve after making a good start to life in the team.

He scored the winner in the game against Lecce and is enjoying a lot of attention from the media.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Cremonese which helped him develop his skills further and he is now translating some of that form into good performances at the Allianz Stadium.

He was answering questions on several topics recently and said via Calciomercato:

“Since childhood, I dreamed of scoring with this shirt. The best talent in Serie A is Dusan Vlahovic, and Argentina wins the World Cup.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is enjoying his moment of fame and the midfielder deserves it as he proves to be a fine talent.

He is now one of our important players and he knows the quality that Vlahovic has which makes the Serbian a top talent.

Hopefully, the striker will keep scoring and begin to net braces and hattricks for us when he returns to the team.

We need more goals from him and the other forwards in the group to achieve our goals.