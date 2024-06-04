Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli admits he was surprised to receive a call-up for the Italian national after a seven-month hiatus.

In an interview with the Azzurri’s social channels, the 23-year-old thanked Luciano Spalletti for his kind words, saying he can feel the coach has faith in him.

The Bianconeri star adds that he’s willing to give everything for the cause after being granted the opportunity.

Italy will take on Turkiye in a friendly contest this evening, and Fagioli will be hoping to impress to earn himself a spot in the Euro 2024 squad.