At Juventus, not even the international break is a dull period. On the contrary, the club supporters were stunned by a betting scandal with Nicolo Fagioli at the heart of it.

While the story only made its way to the headlines in recent days, the 22-year-old has already denounced himself to the authorities some time ago, with his lawyers negotiating a plea bargain with the general prosecutor.

Sadly, the midfielder had been dealing with a betting addiction that saw him wagering on various sports events, including Serie A and Champions League matches. But it must be noted that he never placed a bet on a Juventus match.

For professional players, betting on football matches is punishable under the law and can earn them a three-year suspension.

However, the Juventus midfielder took the initiative and admitted his guilt while fully operating with the investigators. Moreover, he has already put himself on the healing path, attending therapy sessions. These positive acts will significantly reduce his punishment.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Fagioli and his lawyers are on the verge of securing a plea bargain with the prosecutor’s office.

While the player’s defense team is hopeful of securing an agreement that sees the Italian banned for seven or eight months, the prosecutor is still pushing for a year.

Therefore, the source believes the two parties could meet somewhere down the middle, potentially settling for a 10-month suspension.