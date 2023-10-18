As Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli serves his seven-month ban for betting offences, details of his confession to the authorities are being made public.

Fagioli has openly admitted to being a betting addict, and it seems that his association with Sandro Tonali may have played a significant role in his betting problems.

Both players were part of the Italian U21 national team, and their shared age group brought them close as friends. According to a leak of his confession, Football Italia has obtained details suggesting that the Newcastle United midfielder had been involved in betting on illegal platforms before their encounter. Tonali reportedly offered to show Fagioli how to engage in such activities without getting caught.

“I watched him [Tonali] play and asked him what he was doing,” said Fagioli.

“He said I could do it too because it would leave no trace, so he made me register with my account. I placed my first bets on tennis and then football. I used other illegal platforms too, I don’t remember all names because they kept changing every month.”

Fagioli’s candid admission to the authorities may indeed put a strain on his friendship with Tonali, as his actions may be seen as a betrayal.

Nonetheless, the most important thing is that the Juventus midfielder can now focus on healing from his past actions and, with the right support, return to football as a better person by the end of this season.