Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is thrilled to be part of the Italian national team after his miserable period on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old was slapped with a seven-month ban for his involvement in illegal betting, so he missed the bulk of the campaign, only making his return to action in the final two rounds.

Yet, his positive displays under Paolo Montero were enough to earn him a call-up from Luciano Spalletti.

The Italy coach added the Bianconeri star to his 30-man preliminary squad, and the latter will be hoping to make the final cut and travel with the Azzurri to Germany for the Euro 2024.

Fagioli joined Spalletti in the pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s friendly encounter against Turkiye, and spoke briefly about his complicated campaign.

“I endured seven very long months on the sidelines, but I have always trained with the aim of returning for the last matches with Juve and then make myself available for the European Championship,” said the Juventus midfielder via IlBianconero.

“Now it’s already a great feeling for me to be here among the 30-man squad, Then, the coach will decide whether to take me to Germany or not.

Fagioli admitted he was surprised by the call-up, but feels sad for his Juventus teammate Manuel Locatelli who was left out.

“I was also surprised by my call-up. Locatelli is a friend of mine and I love him.

“Obviously, I’m sorry for him. We spoke and remain tight, but now I’m focused on my duty with the national team.”