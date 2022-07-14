Fagioli posts an emotional throwback picture of him and Pogba as they train together

Nicolo Fagioli has been at Juventus since 2015, and he is now one of the members of the club’s senior team.

His fine loan spell at Cremonese in the last campaign means he could get a chance to play for the first team in this one.

He is currently with the rest of the squad in preseason, and that means he is training with his idol, Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has just returned to Juventus, having left them for Manchester United in 2016.

Before he left, many players in the Juve academy looked up to him as an inspiration, and one of them was Fagioli.

The midfielder is delighted to be training alongside the World Cup winner and made an emotional post on Instagram showing his progress.

The first image was him currently in the Bianconeri preseason camp for the new season.

The second image was him taking a selfie with the Frenchman when he was around 15, and he captioned the post: “Since I was A child” tagging Pogba.

Juve FC Says

It is remarkable how Fagioli has developed into one of the finest players in the Juve squad.

Many of the players that go through academy football never make it to become top players.

But Fagioli has enjoyed good fortune, and he will now hope he will get chances to play alongside Pogba in this campaign.