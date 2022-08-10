Following his impressive campaign at Cremonese last season, Nicolò Fagioli returned to Juventus this summer with a great determination to earn a spot in the squad.

While the young midfielder was facing competition from his fellow youngsters (Miretti, Rovella and Ranocchia), it appears that he managed to win Max Allegri’s favor, with the latter relying on him as a starter in the majority of pre-season friendlies.

But while his expiring contract remained an issue, the management is apparently close to solving it.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Fagioli is now ready to sign an extension that would tie him to Juventus until 2026.

The 21-year-old joined the club’s youth sector in 2015, and steadily rose through its ranks, before shining for Cremonese in Serie B last season.

Due to the injury crisis in the middle of the pitch, the source believes that the Italian could even be a part of the starting formation that will host Sassuolo on Monday in the first round of new Serie A campaign.

For their part, Juventus fans should be delighted with the news, as it’s been a long while since they’ve last seen a genuinely promising youth product cementing himself a spot within the first team.