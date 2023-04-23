Fagioli recalls his Juventus debut and reveals why Next Gen starlets receive abuse

Since the start of the season, Nicolò Fagioli has been the flagbearer of young Juventus youth products who aspire for spots with the first team.

Despite his blunder against Sassuolo last weekend, his campaign remains a memorable one after managing to climb his way in Max Allegri’s pecking order to become a regular starter.

In his appearance on DAZN’s Quelli della Next Gen, Fagioli reveals that young Next Gen stars often receive abuse from the opposition in Serie C.

This squad allows young Bianconeri starlets to earn valuable experience against older professional players in Italy’s third tier.

However, some players are irked when facing young and talented footballers who have contracts with Juventus at a tender age.

“There’s always a bit of hazing from the other teams,” said the 22-year-old as reported by JuventusNews24.

“I can understand them, as seeing the talented boys from the Next Gen play well and maybe win can be hard to swallow.”

The midfielder also recalled his Juventus debut which came in a Coppa Italia encounter against Spal in 2021. The match ended 4-0 in favor of Andrea Pirlo’s men.

“I had to remain calm in my debut against Spal. I knew that if I get agitated, it would affect my performance on the pitch.

“Nonetheless, I was really excited because I had been waiting for it for years.”