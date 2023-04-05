Fagioli recalls when Kostic and Vlahovic were abused in Milan

One issue that rarely stays far away from the Italian game is racism and Juventus fans were involved in the latest episode.

Some sections of the crowd at the Allianz Stadium abused Romelo Lukaku as he stepped up to take a penalty for the Nerazzurri.

It caused a serious melee after the game, which saw two players sent off after the Belgian had received his second yellow card for his goal celebration.

As people discuss the incident, Nicolo Fagioli appears to defend the Juventus fans involved in the racist gestures.

He referenced when Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic were abused in Milan.

Il Bianconero reports the midfielder posted about the game on social media and some fans reportedly replied to him about the racism in the fixture.

Fagioli was not pleased and responded: “When gypsy screamed in Kostic and Vlahovic in San Siro, was it okay?”

The said abuse happened on the 19th of March, according to the report.

Juve FC Says

There is no justification for racism and it cannot be used as a payback for how our players were treated in a previous game.

Everyone must support the movement to stop it, even if they have suffered abuse before now.