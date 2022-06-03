Fagioli remains coy over his Juventus future

Nicolo Fagioli was one of Juventus’ finest loanees in the just-concluded season and the midfielder has been in the news lately.

He spent the campaign at Cremonese and helped them to get promoted back to Serie A.

His performances at the club attracted the attention of teams in Italy’s top flight and he might join one of them.

Juve struggled in midfield in the last campaign, but it is very unlikely that they will trust him to be a key member of their squad when he returns to the club.

The 21-year-old is currently with the Italian Under21 national team as they prepare for their next international matches.

He was asked about his future by reporters and he maintains that all his focus is on helping the youth national team for now.

After this international window, he would then decide his next step.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve? I don’t want to think about the future yet, I have been coming for 9 wonderful months. I took two weeks off and now I’m thinking about the Under 21 team, then we’ll see. I would gladly stay at the Cremonese. Does my contract expire in a year? I know they are talking about it, I perceive Juventus esteem in me.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli did well on loan and he needs to keep playing regularly at the highest level.

If Max Allegri will not guarantee him enough playing time in the coming season, then we need to offload him and allow him to join another club where he can get regular action.