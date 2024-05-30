Nicolo Fagioli has just returned from a long-term ban after breaking betting rules in Serie A.

The midfielder reported himself to the authorities at the start of this season and was banned along with his friend, Sandro Tonali.

He has just returned from his ban and played in Juventus’ last two matches of the season.

Fagioli was in fantastic form this term before the ban and has been named in Italy’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024.

He is eager to represent his country in the competition and will get a chance to prove his worth in their training camp before the final squad list is released.

Professional footballers have a lot of time when they are not training or playing matches, and Fagioli has revealed how he spent his time to avoid a relapse during his ban.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“To avoid the temptation to lean over the balustrade into the void, I filled my days after training: tennis, padel, analysis sessions, meetings with schools. For years I kept this mud secret just for myself, Now I can talk about it, like I do with her for the first time.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been one of our finest academy graduates, and the midfielder deserves the second chance he has now received.

It also feels great that he is now keeping himself busy with other things to ensure he does not fall back into the bad habit.