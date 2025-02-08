Nicolo Fagioli has revealed that his transfer from Juventus to Fiorentina in the last window was not a straightforward deal. The midfielder, who was not a key part of Thiago Motta’s plans, opted to join La Viola in search of more playing time.

Juventus had made it clear that Fagioli was available for transfer, as they looked to generate funds to strengthen other areas of their squad. Several clubs expressed interest in securing his services, with Olympique Marseille and Fiorentina emerging as the main contenders. Both clubs presented attractive options for the midfielder, who had to weigh his choices carefully.

Ultimately, Fagioli decided to remain in Italy and make the switch to Fiorentina, but he admitted that finalising the transfer was far from easy. Speaking about his departure from Turin, he explained, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It was a complicated negotiation, until the very end I didn’t know how it would end. Vlahovic from Florence also spoke to me, he told me that it’s great here. Marseille were there too, but then I decided to come to Fiorentina.”

The midfielder’s move to Fiorentina allows him the opportunity to play more regularly, something he was unable to do at Juventus. With his talent and potential, it was essential for him to secure a move where he could develop further and play an important role in the team.

Juventus, meanwhile, will continue to reshape their squad under Motta, but letting a promising talent like Fagioli leave raises questions about their long-term planning. If he thrives at Fiorentina, the Bianconeri may look back on this decision with regret. However, for Fagioli himself, this move represents a fresh start and the chance to prove his worth at a club where he will get the minutes he deserves.